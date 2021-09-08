Boushh and Luke Skywalker Join Marvel's War of the Bounty Hunters - Exclusive Previews

Get your first look at the latest entries in the epic crossover event in the Darth Vader comic and the first pages from the Boushh one-shot.

To save his friend, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker must face what's left of his father.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the next issue of Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader, the Sith Lord will destroy Jabba's carbonite trophy if his son refuses to answer his call. Meanwhile, we encounter the bounty hunter Boushh and his crew in an early adventure in a new one-shot comic also out next week.

Darth Vader #16, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Aaron Kuder, arrives September 15 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology; Boushh #1, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist David Baldeon, with a cover by Mahmud A. Asrar also arrives September 15 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both comics will be on sale at your local comic shop.