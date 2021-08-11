ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

It’s Chewie Vs. Boba Fett and Qi’ra Vs. Darth Vader in Marvel’s Next War of the Bounty Hunters Comics - Exclusive Preview

August 11, 2021
August 11, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Battles erupt as the fight for Han Solo intensifies.

Who will walk away with Han Solo?

As the epic War of the Bounty Hunters crossover continues, the galaxy’s biggest players have come to Crimson Dawn’s auction on Jekara to buy the in-demand rebel, still frozen in carbonite. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The War of the Bounty Hunters #3, tensions boil over -- leading to a tussle between Han’s friends and Boba Fett. Meanwhile, in Star Wars #16, Qi’ra, Han’s onetime love and leader of Crimson Dawn, locks blades with Darth Vader…

War of the Bounty Hunters #3, from writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross, with a cover by Steve McNiven, arrives August 18 and is available for pre-order now on ComixologyStar Wars #16, from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, also arrives August 18 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both comics will be for sale at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: The War of the Bounty Hunters #3 preview 1 Star Wars: The War of the Bounty Hunters #3 preview 2 Star Wars: The War of the Bounty Hunters #3 preview 3 Star Wars: The War of the Bounty Hunters #3 preview 4 Star Wars: The War of the Bounty Hunters #3 preview 5 Star Wars: The War of the Bounty Hunters #3 preview 6Star Wars #16 preview 1Star Wars #16 preview 2Star Wars #16 preview 2Star Wars #16 preview 4Star Wars #16 preview 5Star Wars #16 preview 6

