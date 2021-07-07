ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

In Marvel's Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #2, Boba Fett Heads for the Scoundrel's Ball - Exclusive Preview

July 7, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, get your first look inside Crimson Dawn's exclusive party from the pages of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12!

It's a showdown between formidable bounty hunters Boba Fett and Bossk.

In the second issue of the new Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters comic, we find the two mercenaries at odds on Jekara en route to an elite underworld auction and locked in a fight that proves that they're both cold-blooded killers. Marvel’s epic crossover War of the Bounty Hunters continues next week, centered around Boba Fett’s journey — and battles — to bring Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt following the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview ofWar of the Bounty Hunters #2, the hunter becomes the hunted.

Then, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12, the rogue archaeologist and her partner, Sana Starros, give us inside intel from the heart of the Vermillion, Crimson Dawn's fortress-flagship.

War of the Bounty Hunters #2, from writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross, with a cover by Steve McNiven, is available for pre-order now on ComixologyDoctor Aphra #12 from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, with a cover by Sara Pichelli, is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both arrive on digital and at your local comic shop on July 14.

War of the Bounty Hunters #2 preview 1War of the Bounty Hunters #2 preview 2War of the Bounty Hunters #2 preview 3War of the Bounty Hunters #2 preview 4War of the Bounty Hunters #2 preview 5

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12 preview 1 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12 preview 2 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12 preview 3 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12 preview 4 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12 preview 5

