A Jedi Rides a Rancor on the Cover of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #6, and It’s Amazing - Exclusive Reveal

‘Nuff said.

It’s taken almost 40 years, but we will finally see a Jedi ride a rancor.

On the cover of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #6, revealed below on StarWars.com, Jedi Master Avar Kriss sits perched atop the towering creature, lightsaber ignited and ready. Illustrated by modern Star Wars comics great Phil Noto, it’s a completely arresting image, both fun and surprising, with an ironic wink at audiences’ first introduction to the creatures; rancors debuted in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, becoming an instantly iconic movie monster when Luke Skywalker tussled with one of the beasts in Jabba the Hutt’s underground pit.

In addition, you can get a first look at Peach Momoko’s beautiful, watercolor-style variant cover below, featuring a dreamlike take on Jedi Knight Keeve Trennis.

In The High Republic #6, the Jedi will clash with Hutt forces -- meaning Gamorreans, Nikto, and battle rancors -- while Starlight Beacon is over-run by a creeping alien horror. Plus, Keeve Trennis finally uncovers Master Sskeer’s terrible secret…