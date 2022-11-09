ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Qi’ra Challenges the Emperor in Marvel’s Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1 - Exclusive Preview

November 9, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The final installment in Marvel’s unofficial Qi’ra trilogy kicks off next week.

Qi’ra’s endgame is about to begin.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story fan favorite -- one of Han Solo’s first loves who rose to control the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate -- reemerged in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, orchestrating the theft of a still frozen-in-carbonite Han from Boba Fett. Follow-up event Crimson Reign found Qi’ra making a move against the Empire, gaining the ire of Palpatine himself. Now, the story will come to an end, with Qi’ra and the Emperor on a collision course.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1, the final installment in Marvel and writer Charles Soule’s unofficial Qi’ra trilogy, the Crimson Dawn leader finally engages the Emperor. And she has a surprise for him…

Hidden Empire #1, written by Soule and illustrated by Steven Cummings, with a cover by Paulo Siqueira and Rachelle Rosenberg, arrives November 16 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop. For more on Hidden Empire, check out StarWars.com’s interview with Charles Soule.

Star Wars Hidden Empire Cover

Star Wars Hidden Empire Page 1

Star Wars Hidden Empire Page 2

Star Wars Hidden Empire Page 3

Star Wars Hidden Empire Page 4


