Qi’ra Challenges the Emperor in Marvel’s Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1 - Exclusive Preview

Qi’ra’s endgame is about to begin.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story fan favorite -- one of Han Solo’s first loves who rose to control the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate -- reemerged in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, orchestrating the theft of a still frozen-in-carbonite Han from Boba Fett. Follow-up event Crimson Reign found Qi’ra making a move against the Empire, gaining the ire of Palpatine himself. Now, the story will come to an end, with Qi’ra and the Emperor on a collision course.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1, the final installment in Marvel and writer Charles Soule’s unofficial Qi’ra trilogy, the Crimson Dawn leader finally engages the Emperor. And she has a surprise for him…

Hidden Empire #1, written by Soule and illustrated by Steven Cummings, with a cover by Paulo Siqueira and Rachelle Rosenberg, arrives November 16. For more on Hidden Empire, check out StarWars.com's interview with Charles Soule.




