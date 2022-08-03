ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Everyone’s Punching Han in Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #5 - Exclusive Preview

August 3, 2022
StarWars.com Team

And in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26, T’onga continues her impossible mission against Crimson Dawn.

Pro-tip: When you’re a nerf herder, you’ll make some enemies.

As Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca 10-issue miniseries reaches its midway point, Han and Chewie find themselves stranded, under attack, and still looking to finish a job for Jabba the Hutt: stealing an urn containing the ashes of the crimelord’s archrival. In StarWars.com’s first look at issue #5, help arrives for our favorite scoundrel and walking carpet…or does it?

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26, novice bounty hunter T’onga heads into the Crimson Dawn flagship, looking to rescue Cadeliah -- the young heir to two rival crime syndicates…

Han Solo & Chewbacca #5, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives August 10 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Bounty Hunters #26, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Jesus Aburtov, also arrives August 10 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.

