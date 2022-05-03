A Private Moment for Anakin and Padmé in Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #3 - Exclusive Preview

The Jedi and the senator from Naboo climb aboard the legendary Halcyon starcruiser in the next issue from the series.

Anakin Skywalker and his secret wife Padmé Amidala have given up so much for the cause. But on the Halcyon starcruiser, they finally find some time for each other.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #3, the Jedi and the senator steal away for a private moment...

Halcyon Legacy #3, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Will Sliney, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrives May 11 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.