Starlight Falls in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #5 - Exclusive Preview

While the Beacon burns, Dr. Uttersond reveals the Nihil's nefarious plan to conquer the Republic.

Some call them the eaters of the Force. And now Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Storm, has control over these mysterious creatures haunting Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor's nightmares.

In StarWars.com's first look inside Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #5, Dr. Uttersond helps Private Investigator Sian Holt and Caphtor recover evidence to explain the strange turn of events. But they soon discover it's too late for their friends on Starlight Beacon...

Trail of Shadows #5, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Dave Wachter, with a cover by David Lopez, arrives February 9 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology, and at your local comic shop.

