ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Padmé's Handmaiden Hunts a Sith Lord in Marvel's Darth Vader #20 - Exclusive Preview

February 2, 2022
February 2, 2022
StarWars.com Team

While Sabé searches for clues, Vader tracks Crimson Dawn.

"There's still good in him." With the last of her strength, Padmé uttered these hopeful words about her husband, Anakin Skywalker. And although Amidala is long dead, in a digital archive on Polis Massa, the moment is frozen time.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #20, a clue from the past could help Padmé's loyal friend and handmaiden, Sabé, on her quest to track down Darth Vader. But Vader is on a hunt of his own...

Darth Vader #20, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Ryan Stegman arrives February 9 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and your local comic shop.

Darth Vader #20 preview 1 Darth Vader #20 preview 2 Darth Vader #20 preview 3 Darth Vader #20 preview 4 Darth Vader #20 preview 5

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Comic preview Darth Vader #20

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved