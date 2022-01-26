Flash Back to the Clone Wars in Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #1 - Exclusive Preview

The new miniseries sets sail.

Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy, a new five-issue miniseries that spans centuries, focuses on the titular ship at different points in the Star Wars timeline; we’ll see Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka team up in an early adventure and much more.



In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Halcyon Legacy #1, a galactic traveler prepares for a journey on the legendary vessel before flashing back to his first trip -- one he shared with some legendary figures of the Clone Wars…

Halcyon Legacy #1, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Will Sliney with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrives February 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.



