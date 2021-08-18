ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Crimson Dawn Pulls in Vader and Aphra as Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters Continues - Exclusive Preview

August 18, 2021
August 18, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Vader plays the long game in the hunt for Han Solo, while Doctor Aphra has too close an encounter with the Sith Lord.

Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn have Han Solo, still frozen in carbonite. And they’re attracting attention.

Marvel’s monumental War of the Bounty Hunters crossover continues next week, as Crimson Dawn readies to auction off the in-demand rebel on Jekara. But what does Qi’ra really want? In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #15, Vader and his servant Ochi set a plan in motion to ensure victory for the Empire. Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13, Aphra goes to Jekara and finds someone unexpected…

Darth Vader #15, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Aaron Kuder and Richard Isanove, arrives August 25 and is available for pre-order now on ComixologyDoctor Aphra #13, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, with a cover by Sara Pichelli and Nolan Woodard, also arrives August 25 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both comics will be for sale at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #15 preview 1 Star Wars: Darth Vader #15 preview 2 Star Wars: Darth Vader #15 preview 3 Star Wars: Darth Vader #15 preview 4 Star Wars: Darth Vader #15 preview 5 Star Wars: Darth Vader #15 preview 6

Marvel's Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13 cover. Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13 intro page. Page 1 of Marvel's Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13. Page 2 of Marvel's Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13. Page 3 of Marvel's Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13. Page 4 of Marvel's Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13. Page 5 of Marvel's Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13.

