Qi’ra Sets a Trap for the Emperor in Marvel’s Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2 - Exclusive Preview

The crime syndicate leader sends assassins on a near-impossible mission.

Qi’ra has thrived in the underworld, and she’s now setting her sights on a bigger target.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2 from Marvel, Qi’ra enacts a new plot. Crimson Dawn's crime boss targets the Emperor himself, dispatching assassins chosen for their own emotional connections to the ruler of the galaxy…

Crimson Reign #2, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Steven Cummings with a cover by Lenil Francis Yu, arrives February 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.