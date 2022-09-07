ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

An Uneasy Alliance in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 - Exclusive Preview

September 7, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Even in bounty hunting, some jobs just aren’t worth it.

If you’re choosing between the Pykes and Crimson Dawn, things ain’t good.

Having failed in their mission against Crimson Dawn, T’onga and her team find themselves very alone and very out of credits. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27, a desperate T’onga leads her crew to a meeting with the Pyke Syndicate -- never a good business partner. Meanwhile, Beilert Valance continues adjusting to his new role as Vader’s mole exterminator. Only he’s starting to get noticed…

Bounty Hunters #27, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Jesus Aburtov, arrives September 14 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.Star Wars: Bounty Hunter 27 CoverStar Wars: Bounty Hunter 27 Page 1 Star Wars: Bounty Hunter 27 Page 2 Star Wars: Bounty Hunter 27 Page 3 Star Wars: Bounty Hunter 27 Page 4Star Wars: Bounty Hunter 27 Page 5

