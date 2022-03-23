T’onga’s Guilt Remains in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #21 - Exclusive Preview

The former bounty hunter can’t escape her past, and worries about the future.

Bounty hunting leaves scars. Including those you can’t see.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #21, T’onga relives past traumas that still linger in her mind. But they also inform a new anxiety: that she’ll once again lose someone she loves…

Bounty Hunters #21, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives March 30 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.