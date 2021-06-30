ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Valance and Dengar Find an Old Friend (Or Not) in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #14 - Exclusive Preview

June 30, 2021
StarWars.com Team

As the War of the Bounty Hunters continues, the level of danger rises.

In the Star Wars underworld, it pays to have friends. And to pay your debts.

Marvel’s epic War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, currently running through the entire post-Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back line of comics, tells the story of what happened to Boba Fett following his acquisition of a carbonite-frozen Han Solo. (In short, there were some big problems, including someone stealing the Solo slab.) The action continues in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #14, and in StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at the issue, Dengar leads a wounded Beilert Valance to an old contact for help. Except this “mechanic” from Dengar’s past may not be so thrilled to see him…

Bounty Hunters #14, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives July 7 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #14 preview 1 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #14 preview 2 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #14 preview 3 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #14 preview 4 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #14 preview 5

