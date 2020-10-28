The Empire Attacks in Marvel’s Star Wars #8 - Exclusive Preview

Commander Zahra leads an assault with an unexpected target...

When the Empire wants something, they’re not shy about it.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive sneak peek at Marvel’s Star Wars #8, Commander Zahra leads an Imperial assault against the Alliance. But instead of destroying the command ship, they board it. As Leia quickly surmises, they’re looking for something. Or someone…

Star Wars #8, from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, arrives October 7 and is available for pre-order on Comixology and at your local comic shop.