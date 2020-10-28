ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Empire Attacks in Marvel’s Star Wars #8 - Exclusive Preview

October 28, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Commander Zahra leads an assault with an unexpected target...

When the Empire wants something, they’re not shy about it.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive sneak peek at Marvel’s Star Wars #8, Commander Zahra leads an Imperial assault against the Alliance. But instead of destroying the command ship, they board it. As Leia quickly surmises, they’re looking for something. Or someone…

Star Wars #8, from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, arrives October 7 and is available for pre-order on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel’s Star Wars #8 cover Marvel’s Star Wars #8 page 2 Marvel’s Star Wars #8 page 3 Marvel’s Star Wars #8 page 4 Marvel’s Star Wars #8 page 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved