Tarkin Readies to Strike in Marvel’s Star Wars #7 - Exclusive Preview

The Imperial leader looks to the up-and-coming officer Zahra to eliminate an enemy.

Tarkin will destroy any threat to the Empire. And through any means necessary.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars #7, we flashback to a time when the cold and calculating Grand Moff discovers a new obstacle in the way of the Empire. He calls upon Lieutenant Commander Zahra, a protégé of sorts, to eliminate it…

Star Wars #7, from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, arrives October 7 and is available for pre-order now.

