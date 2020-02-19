ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Luke, Leia, and Lando Return to Cloud City in Star Wars #3 - Exclusive

February 19, 2020
February 19, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The hunt for Luke's lightsaber begins.

When you can't use the Force, try the next best thing: Lando's charm.

In StarWars.com's exclusive preview of Star Wars #3, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke, Leia, and Lando return to Cloud City in hopes of finding Skywalker's lightsaber...but they don't receive the warmest of welcomes. That's when Lando does what he does best.

Look for Marvel's Star Wars #3, from writer Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz, with a cover by R.B. Silva, in stores and on digital Wednesday, February 26.

Marvel's Star Wars #3 cover Marvel's Star Wars #3 crawl Marvel's Star Wars #3 page 1 Marvel's Star Wars #3 page 2 Marvel's Star Wars #3 page 3 Marvel's Star Wars #3 page 4

