Commander Zahra Wants Revenge in Marvel’s Star Wars #23 - Exclusive Preview

April 27, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The Imperial leader looks to turn the tables on the rebel fleet.

Commander Zahra is ready to strike back.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars #23, part of the Crimson Reign crossover event, the rebel fleet surrounds the Imperial Star Destroyer, Tarkin’s Will. At the helm of the vessel is Commander Zahra, protégé of the late Grand Moff Tarkin himself, and she doesn’t plan on surrender… 

Star Wars #23, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, arrives on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars 23 preview 1 Star Wars 23 preview 2 Star Wars 23 preview 3 Star Wars 23 preview 4 Star Wars 23 preview 5

