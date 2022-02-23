A Close Call Behind Enemy Lines in Marvel’s Star Wars #21 – Exclusive Preview

A rebel hero dons the armor of the Empire on a mission for important intel.

A stormtrooper in badly damaged armor is bound to be noticed, especially in the pristine halls of the Tarkin’s Will.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars #21, a rebel pilot risks it all to gain encrypted intel from inside the Imperial Star Destroyer.

Star Wars #21 written by Charles Soule with art by Marco Castiello and a cover by Ramon Rosanas arrives March 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology, and at your local comic shop.