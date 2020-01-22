Lando and Chewie Run Into Tatooine Trouble in Marvel's Star Wars #2 - Exclusive

The mission to rescue Han Solo begins...

No one said rescuing Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt would be easy.

In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at Marvel's Star Wars #2, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker struggles to come to grips with Darth Vader's shocking revelation, and Lando Calrissian and Chewie arrive at Tatooine in the hopes of freeing our favorite scruffy-looking nerf herder. But they quickly find that even getting to land on the desert planet is going to be difficult, let alone saving their friend from one of the galaxy's most powerful crimelords.

Look for Star Wars #2, from writer Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz, with a cover by R.B. Silva, on Wednesday, January 29.

