Luke Searches the Galaxy for Jedi Secrets in Marvel’s Star Wars #19 - Exclusive Preview

December 1, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Force leads Skywalker from world to world. For what, he does not know.

Luke Skywalker’s mission to become a Jedi carries on. It was never going to be easy -- especially on his own.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars #19 from Marvel, Luke continues his journey to learn the ways of the Force. He travels the galaxy, seeking any lost knowledge he can find. But it all seems like a wild bantha chase until one promising stop…

Star Wars #19, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Marco Castiello with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, arrives December 8 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars #19 preview 1 Star Wars #19 preview 2 Star Wars #19 preview 3 Star Wars #19 preview 4 Star Wars #19 preview 5 Star Wars #19 preview 6

