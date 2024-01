The high-flying group takes on a vital mission for the future of the Rebellion.

There’s little rest for the pilots of the Rebel Alliance.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel's Star Wars #10, Leia Organa briefs the newly formed Starlight Squadron. Led by Shara Bey, the team begins a quest that could decide the fate of the Rebellion…

Star Wars #10, from writer Charles Soule and artist Jan Bazaldua, is available today on Comixology and at your local comic shop.