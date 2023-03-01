ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

It’s a High-Speed Family Reunion in Marvel’s Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 - Exclusive Preview

March 1, 2023
March 1, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Sana teams up with her grandmother and aunt for a rescue mission. But it hits a snag fast. 

Family reunions can be messy in the galaxy far, far away.

Sana Starros, who debuted in Marvel’s Star Wars series, has stepped out in her own comic. Issue #1 saw the smuggler return home, and she soon found herself in a complicated situation: Imperial Officer Cerasus Ehllo has abducted Sana’s cousin, Aryssha — his pregnant wife.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Star Wars: Sana Starros #2, Sana, Grammy Thea, and Aryssha’s mother, Mevera, are on Ehllo’s trail. Their trip is quickly interrupted, however, by an unexpected visitor…

Sana Starros #2, written by Justina Ireland and illustrated by Pere Pérez, with a cover by Ken Lashley & Juan Fernandez, arrives March 8 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 preview 1

Marvel’s Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 preview 2

Marvel’s Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 preview 3

Marvel’s Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 preview 4

Marvel’s Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 preview 5

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
Sana Starros Marvel star wars comics

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved