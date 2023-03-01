It’s a High-Speed Family Reunion in Marvel’s Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 - Exclusive Preview

Sana teams up with her grandmother and aunt for a rescue mission. But it hits a snag fast.

Family reunions can be messy in the galaxy far, far away.

Sana Starros, who debuted in Marvel’s Star Wars series, has stepped out in her own comic. Issue #1 saw the smuggler return home, and she soon found herself in a complicated situation: Imperial Officer Cerasus Ehllo has abducted Sana’s cousin, Aryssha — his pregnant wife.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Star Wars: Sana Starros #2, Sana, Grammy Thea, and Aryssha’s mother, Mevera, are on Ehllo’s trail. Their trip is quickly interrupted, however, by an unexpected visitor…

Sana Starros #2, written by Justina Ireland and illustrated by Pere Pérez, with a cover by Ken Lashley & Juan Fernandez, arrives March 8 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.