Marchion Ro's Origin Revealed and More in Marvel’s January 2022 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive

We'll soon discover the secrets of a major Star Wars villain.

Star Wars: The High Republic -- Eye of the Storm #1 will reveal the origins of Marchion Ro, menacing leader of the Nihil and enemy of the Jedi at the very height of the Order. Ro is neither Sith nor gangster, but a ruthless marauder with a thirst for power; Eye of the Storm,with art by Guillermo Sanna, promises to finally uncover his rise and how he became the dreaded Eye of the Nihil. You can check out the cover and official synopsis of the issue below, as well as other Marvel Star Wars titles coming January 2022, including Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #1, Star Wars: The High Republic -- Trail of Shadows #4, Star Wars: The High Republic #13, Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2, Star Wars #20, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #20, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #21.

STAR WARS: HALCYON LEGACY #1 (of 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY(A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ATTRACTION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE VOYAGES OF THE GREATEST OF ALL-STAR CRUISERS!



As the legendary HALCYON embarks on a momentous…cruise, the ship heads toward a confrontation with THE FIRST ORDER!

But what secret from THE HIGH REPUBLIC ERA can help the passengers and crew all these years later?

And how did JEDI NIBS and BURRY fend off a NIHIL attack on one of the ship’s first ever voyages?

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC -- EYE OF THE STORM #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • GUILLERMO SANNA (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

ACT ONE: Ro. The Truth. The Lie. The Kill.



In which we reveal the true origins of MARCHION RO, the Eye of the Nihil and sworn enemy of the Jedi Order.

In which the lie at the heart of his family is exposed.

In which the doom of the High Republic begins...with a single kill.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC -- TRAIL OF SHADOWS #4 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO SOLVE THE GREATEST MYSTERY OF THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!



As pressure mounts, EMERICK and SIAN follow a desperate lead to close in on their suspect!

A sentimental mistake may tip the balance, but a creeping horror lurks in the shadows...

Can the investigators uncover the NIHIL’S secret weapon before it’s used to bring down THE REPUBLIC?

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #13

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY KHOI PHAM

THE BATTLE FOR NO-SPACE!



Since MARCHION RO attacked the Republic Fair on VALO, everything has been leading to this moment. Now it’s THE JEDI’s turn to strike the heart of THE NIHIL.

AVAR KRISS VS. LOURNA DEE. JEDI VS. NIHIL. JEDI VS. JEDI.

A line is about to be crossed!

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABACC CARD VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

KNIGHTS OF REN VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

WARRIORS OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ENEMIES OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

SYNDICATE VARIANT COVER BY KHOI PHAM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

THE ASSASSINS!

QI’RA sends two killers to do what they do best to continue with her plan to plunge the galaxy into chaos. The relentless, Force-blinded OCHI OF BESTOON and the mysterious, unstoppable DEATHSTICK each have a target, and nothing will get in their way!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #20

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

FORLORN FOR 4-LOM!



T’ONGA and her bounty hunters are desperate to recover 4-LOM for their mission...but the upgraded killer droid is the one hunting them aboard a ghost ship.

Can ZUCKUSS survive a reunion with his onetime partner?

Meanwhile, VUKORAH makes her move…and the criminal underworld will never be the same!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #18

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY BABS TARR

“CONJURATIONS”



With STRANGE RITUAL MURDERS on the rise, DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS’ hunt for ASCENDANT ARTIFACTS is growing dire!

Their leads keep turning up dead, and they’re running out of time!

They’ll have to delve deep into the secrets of an ANCIENT TECH CULT if they plan to catch the killer!

STAR WARS #21

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS & MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by RAMON ROSANAS

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STRANDED ON A STAR DESTROYER!

