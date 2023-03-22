ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Learn the Untold Story of Jabba’s Last Protocol Droid in Marvel’s Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace #1 - Exclusive Preview

March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Meet Eightyem, and see what he did incur to his master’s wrath.

Serving as Jabba the Hutt’s interpreter isn’t the best job in the galaxy.

Marvel and Lucasfilm are celebrating 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a series of original stories, and the festivities begin with Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace #1. The special one-shot tells the untold tale of Eightyem — C-3PO’s predecessor in Jabba’s palace who met an unfortunate end when “our master got angry with our last protocol droid and disintegrated him.”

In StarWars.com’s first look at the issue, Eightyem recounts his time with the illustrious Jabba, and the charismatic visitor who offered him a way out…

Jabba’s Palace #1, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by Alessandro Miracolo, with a cover by Ryan Brown, arrives March 29 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Eightyem and Jabba the Hutt on the cover of Star Wars: Jabba's Palace #1.


"The Four Favors" prologue from Star Wars: Jabba's Palace #1.


C-3PO arrives at Jabba's palace in Star Wars: Jabba's Palace #1.


Eightyem arrives at Jabba's palace in Star Wars: Jabba's Palace #1.


Eightyem greets visitors for Jabba in Star Wars: Jabba's Palace #1.


Eightyem meets Silvan Kaan Star Wars: Jabba's Palace #1.


Eightyem and Silvan Kaan speak in Star Wars: Jabba's Palace #1.


