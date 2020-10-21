ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Rings of Vaale are Revealed in Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #5 - Exclusive Preview

October 21, 2020
StarWars.com Team

If the legends are true, the Rings of Vaale offer fame, fortune, and so much more.

Eternal life. Incredible wealth. Unlimited power. Two rings of legend are said to bring the wearer all this and more.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #5, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Aphra and her friends reunite with wealthy tycoon Ronen Tagge in the glittering city of Canto Bight for a lesson in family history and the twin Rings of Vaale.

Doctor Aphra #5, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta, with a cover by Valentina Remenar, arrives October 28 and is available for pre-order now.

Doctor Aphra 5 cover Doctor Aphra 5 preview 1 Doctor Aphra 5 preview 2 Doctor Aphra 5 preview 3 Doctor Aphra 5 preview 5

