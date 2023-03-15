ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Dark Lord Tempts Sabé in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #32 - Exclusive Preview

March 15, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Vader looks to draw the former handmaiden into his web once and for all.

Sabé’s seduction is almost complete.

Darth Vader and the handmaidens of Padmé Amidala have saved Sabé from the clutches of Jul Tambor. But the Dark Lord’s work has just begun. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #32, Vader looks to lure Sabé to his side permanently…

Darth Vader #32, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Ibraim Roberson, with a cover by Rahzzah, arrives March 22 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Darth Vader #32 preview 1

Darth Vader #32 preview 2

Darth Vader #32 preview 3

Darth Vader #32 preview 4

Darth Vader #32 preview 5

