Grasping at Order in the Chaos in Marvel's Darth Vader #18 - Exclusive Preview

Plus, Beilert Valance grapples with his own service to the Empire in Bounty Hunters #18.

With or without his son by his side, Darth Vader will restore balance and order to the galaxy.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #18, the Sith Lord turns his attention to Crimson Dawn. Meanwhile, after being left for dead by Boba Fett, Beilert Valance finds himself fully restored and in the care of the Empire in the next issue of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, also out next month.

Darth Vader #18, from writer Greg Pak and artist Leonard Kirk, with a cover by Aaron Kuder is available for pre-order now on Comixology; Bounty Hunters #18, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Ramón F. Bachs, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, is also available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both comics will be available December 1 and will be on sale at your local comic shop.