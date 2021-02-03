It’s Vader Vs. the Empire in Marvel’s Darth Vader #10 - Exclusive Preview

As his search for answers continues, the Dark Lord of the Sith faces a new enemy.

Nothing will stop Darth Vader in his quest for revenge. Not even the Empire.

Following the Emperor’s brutal punishment of his apprentice for seeking vengeance on all those who hid Luke Skywalker from him, Darth Vader heads to Exegol in search of his master’s secrets. In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Darth Vader #10, Vader faces the might of the Empire itself, and he’s bringing thwarted assassin Ochi along for the ride…

Darth Vader #10, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with covers by Aaron Kuder and Richard Isanove, arrives February 10 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.