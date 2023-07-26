An Ancient Evil Awakens in Marvel’s Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 - Exclusive Preview

Get a first look at the crossover epic.

Horror is coming to the galaxy far, far away.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Dark Droids, this summer’s comics crossover epic, picks up following the events of Star Wars: Hidden Empire, in which Qi’ra attempted to use an ancient device to disrupt the Sith’s powers. She failed, and in doing so may have unleashed another evil into the galaxy.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Dark Droids #1, something has awakened in the artifact employed by Qi’ra. And it seems preoccupied with droids…

The main Dark Droids miniseries will be helmed by writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross, and the story will spin off into Marvel’s regular Star Wars comics. Dark Droids #1 arrives August 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.