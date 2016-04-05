Mark Hamill and Kathleen Kennedy Announce New Star Wars: Force for Change Charitable Campaign

Star Wars: Force for Change will match up to $1 million in donations made by fans to four charities between April 5 and May 4.

Today, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill announced a new campaign in support of Star Wars: Force for Change, an initiative that inspires people to make a positive impact on the world. Starting April 5, Star Wars: Force for Change will match the donations of Star Wars fans to four select charities up to $1 million! See their special video below, in which Mr. Hamill finally gets to speak.

To date, Star Wars: Force for Change has raised over $10,000,000 with the help of the amazing Star Wars community. This month-long campaign will lead up to “Star Wars Day” on May the 4th. The four select charities include the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Make-A-Wish.

“Star Wars fans are some of the most generous, thoughtful, and sympathetic people I have ever met,” says Kennedy. “I am so proud of the charitable work they have done over the years and hope this month-long donation-matching campaign will go some way to express our sincere thanks for their tireless efforts.”

Over the course of the four-week period, which culminates at 11:59 p.m. (PST) on May 4, fans will be able to donate through CrowdRise.com/ForceForChange to these four charities and have their donations matched dollar for dollar up to $1,000,000. Fans will be encouraged to come back to the CrowdRise site regularly as new incentives and prizes are announced each week. All participants who donate will also have a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Ireland, including Skellig Michael along the Wild Atlantic Way, the location of the dramatic final scene from The Force Awakens. Fans will receive one entry to win for every $10 donated or fundraised.

For the first week’s challenge (April 5 – April 11), the first 20 fans to raise or donate at least $500 will win a Blu-ray of The Force Awakens signed by the cast.

Show your Force and visit CrowdRise.com/ForceForChange now for more details.

