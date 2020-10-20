ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST Robotics are Changing the Game

October 20, 2020
Disney and Lucasfilm joins forces with the nonprofit to inspire the next generation of heroes and innovators through youth robotics.

For a second season, Lucasfilm and Disney are teaming up with the global PreK-12 nonprofit organization FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) to inspire the next generation of diverse creators, thinkers, and leaders.

In a new video featuring Star Wars legend Mark Hamill -- Luke Skywalker himself -- as well as Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo, The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars alum Ashley Eckstein, the ongoing collaboration celebrates the achievements of FIRST robotics participants and invites students to reimagine the world of play.

Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST Robotics logo

In this year’s sports and fitness-themed season, FIRST GAME CHANGERS powered by Star Wars: Force for Change, participants around the world will explore what it means to be “forces for change” by revolutionizing the way we play and move so people of all abilities and skill levels can participate.

Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST Robotics

As a FIRST strategic partner, Disney and Lucasfilm are providing additional financial support to expand access to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning to more young people around the world, and to help them envision a brighter, more inclusive future.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with FIRST again this year and engage young people in STEM learning,” says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “Educating our youth and providing access to FIRST programs for students of all backgrounds has never been so important as it is right now. I can’t wait to see the talent and potential this new season brings.”

Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST Robotics Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST Robotics Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST Robotics

During their 2019/2020 season, with funding from Disney and Lucasfilm, FIRST expanded access to STEM programs to 112,000 students in underserved and underrepresented communities, impacting 10,000 robotics teams through its equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives. This year, we will continue to bring more hands-on learning opportunities and mentorship to youth, empowering them to not only think big, but to develop the skills needed to become the next generation of heroes and innovators.

Watch the announce video now!


More information on how to get involved in FIRST GAME CHANGERS powered by Star Wars: Force for Change can be found at firstinspires.org/2021season.

