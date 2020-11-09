Mando Mondays: Funko's the Child Gets Egg-cited and More!

A 1:1 beskar helmet and bundle of Child joy round out today's new pre-orders and products!

Every Monday, MandoMondays.com is dropping new products inspired by The Mandalorian, and StarWars.com is highlighting just a few of all the major new reveals. Set your tracking fobs and happy hunting!

This Mando Monday delivers a stunning wearable helmet, a sleek new line of woven and prints apparel, and much more!

MandoMondays.com revealed its latest bounty of products inspired by The Mandalorian today, including new toys, digital content, collectibles, and apparel from Hasbro, Funko, and beyond. The new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com.

Check out a few of our favorites below including some special selects from Target!

The Mandalorian Event in Disney Magic Kingdoms

Enter Disney Magic Kingdoms and join forces with the Mandalorian and the Child during this special, limited-time event.

Pop! Child with Egg Canister by Funko

He's been told not to touch anything, but like most kids, The Child didn't listen. In a brand new Pop! figure, The Child gets curious about a very interesting looking egg canister. Food or friend?

Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Electronic Helmet by Hasbro

"This is the Way." Eagle-eyed fans may have guessed this was coming after we glimpsed some of the fine details on the last episode of This Week! In Star Wars. Now you can don the beskar helmet of the mysterious masked warrior in The Mandalorian from Hasbro’s highly-detailed Black Series line. The 1:1 scale helmet includes electronic lighting effects to help you get into character.

Plus, pick up a Black Series Remnant Trooper, exclusively at Target along with other collectibles, toys, and apparel you won't find anywhere else.

The Child Premium Plush Bundle from Mattel

Sure, this version of The Child can stand on its own two little feet, but the bundle of joy also comes with a satchel inspired by the bag the Mandalorian has been carrying the kid around in this season. Arms, legs, and even the ears are posable. Squeeze his tiny hand to hear sounds from the show.

Mando Collection by RSVLTS

Speaking of those iconic helmets, a new collection of apparel from RSVLTS includes an array of Mandalorian-inspired original artwork and unique patterns, including one featuring an assortment of colorful Mandalorian helmets.