ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Mando Mondays: Invicta Creates a Timeless Collection and More!

November 30, 2020
November 30, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Plus, wear your love of the Empire on your sleeve and carry The Child wherever you go.

Every Monday, MandoMondays.com is dropping new products inspired by The Mandalorian, and StarWars.com is highlighting just a few of all the major new reveals. Set your tracking fobs and happy hunting! 

This Mando Monday delivers elegant timepieces from Invicta, a sweet line of Loungefly bags inspired by The Child, and much more!

MandoMondays.com revealed its latest bounty of products inspired by The Mandalorian today, including more new art, apparel, and collectibles from Acme Archives and Funko. Most new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

IG-11 print

Fourth Class Droid Print from Acme Archives

He may be a fourth class droid, but IG-11 is a first class caretaker for The Child, seen here strapped to the droid's chest in an all-new, limited-edition print.

Moff Gideon shirt

Moff Gideon T-Shirt by Fifth Sun

Fans of the Imperial regime have a new catchphrase thanks to Moff Gideon. "Long live the Empire."

Funko POP! Mando Target special.

The Mandalorian (Target Exclusive Version) by Funko

We're seeing red. The Mandalorian's shiny armor gets a special finish for a Target exclusive bobblehead.

Invicta watch

The Mandalorian Watches from Invicta

This is the way...to tell time. Mando's beskar helmet, the mythosaur skull symbol, and the Armorer bring sophistication and joy to this new line of timepieces.

Loungefly bag for Mando Mondays.

The Child Bags and Accessories by Loungefly

Wherever you go, these bags go. Available beginning December 1.

After the latest episode of The Mandalorian every Friday, visit MandoMondays.com every Monday to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the series and join the conversation on social media using #MandoMondays.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #MandoMondays

The Mandalorian Mando Mondays

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Ahsoka Gift Guide

    September 1, 2023

    September 1, 2023

    Sep 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved