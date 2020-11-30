Mando Mondays: Invicta Creates a Timeless Collection and More!

Plus, wear your love of the Empire on your sleeve and carry The Child wherever you go.

Every Monday, MandoMondays.com is dropping new products inspired by The Mandalorian, and StarWars.com is highlighting just a few of all the major new reveals. Set your tracking fobs and happy hunting!

This Mando Monday delivers elegant timepieces from Invicta, a sweet line of Loungefly bags inspired by The Child, and much more!

MandoMondays.com revealed its latest bounty of products inspired by The Mandalorian today, including more new art, apparel, and collectibles from Acme Archives and Funko. Most new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

Fourth Class Droid Print from Acme Archives

He may be a fourth class droid, but IG-11 is a first class caretaker for The Child, seen here strapped to the droid's chest in an all-new, limited-edition print.

Moff Gideon T-Shirt by Fifth Sun

Fans of the Imperial regime have a new catchphrase thanks to Moff Gideon. "Long live the Empire."

The Mandalorian (Target Exclusive Version) by Funko

We're seeing red. The Mandalorian's shiny armor gets a special finish for a Target exclusive bobblehead.

The Mandalorian Watches from Invicta

This is the way...to tell time. Mando's beskar helmet, the mythosaur skull symbol, and the Armorer bring sophistication and joy to this new line of timepieces.

The Child Bags and Accessories by Loungefly

Wherever you go, these bags go. Available beginning December 1.