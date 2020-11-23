ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Mondays: Explore The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide and More!

November 23, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Plus, new action figures join Hasbro's Vintage Collection and LEGO has some Trouble on Tatooine.

Every Monday, MandoMondays.com is dropping new products inspired by The Mandalorian, and StarWars.com is highlighting just a few of all the major new reveals. Set your tracking fobs and happy hunting! 

This Mando Monday delivers a new Visual Guide for a deeper dive into The Mandalorian's details, Moff Gideon in emoji form, and much more!

MandoMondays.com revealed its latest bounty of products inspired by The Mandalorian today, including more new toys, games, and books from Hasbro, LEGO, and others. Many new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide cover

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide by DK Publishing

Dive into the details for a closer examination of costumes, characters, ships, and gadgets in the new guide to The Mandalorian.

Disney Emoji Blitz Hosts a Moff Gideon Villain Event 

The Jam City mobile game will introduce new Cara Dune, Moff Gideon, and Death Trooper Emojis and bring back the Mandalorian and the Child Emojis during a special event starting this week on Nov. 25.

A Google cell phone displays an image of the Mandalorian, advertising a Mandalorian-themed AR experience.

Bring The Mandalorian galaxy to life with Google


Become a bounty hunter and bring the world of The Mandalorian to this galaxy with augmented reality. The Mandalorian AR Experience app is available on Google Play for 5G Google Pixels and other select 5G Android phones, with new experiences dropping weekly starting November 23.


New Additions to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection by Hasbro

Greef Karga and The Child join Hasbro's mainline of 3.75-inch action figures. Come on, baby. Do the magic hand thing.

The Mandalorian-Inspired Comic Playmate Pal by Igloo

Keep your drinks and snacks as cool as an ice cave with two new coolers. The comic-inspired cooler was featured last week as the Mando Mystery on This Week! In Star Wars. And there's also a Child-Inspired Attacks Playmate Pal.

The Trouble on Tatooine Building Set by The LEGO Group

Mando and The Child are poised to make a friend in brick form with a new set based on the events in "Chapter 9: The Marshal."

After the latest episode of The Mandalorian every Friday, visit MandoMondays.com every Monday to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the series and join the conversation on social media using #MandoMondays.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

