ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Mando Download: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

November 30, 2020
November 30, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Find a new character poster of Ahsoka Tano, stills from the episode, and the full set of concept art as seen in the episode's end credits!

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series. 

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi.”

In "Chapter 13: The Jedi," the Mandalorian journeys to a world ruled by a cruel magistrate who has made a powerful enemy. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills, and concept art from the episode!

Stream Now buttonAhsoka Tano

Stills

Ahsoka TanoAhsoka Tano and the ChildAhsoka battles the MagistrateAhsoka, Mando, and the ChildThe MandalorianThe Magistrate

Concept Art

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Anton Grandent
The Mandalorian concept art by Anton Grandent.

The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens
The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #DisneyPlus

The Mandalorian Disney+ Mando Download

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved