Mando Download: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi.”

In "Chapter 13: The Jedi," the Mandalorian journeys to a world ruled by a cruel magistrate who has made a powerful enemy. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills, and concept art from the episode!

Stills

Concept Art

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Anton Grandent.

The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

