{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Luke's Hunt for His Lost Lightsaber Continues in Star Wars #4 - Exclusive

March 11, 2020
March 11, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Matters worsen on Cloud City as the son of Anakin Skywalker searches for his Jedi weapon.

"This is the weapon of a Jedi Knight."

So said Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Luke Skywalker is determined to find his Jedi weapon, lost in the bowels of Cloud City following his battle with Darth Vader. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel's Star Wars #4, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke continues to search for his lightsaber. But when he tries a different tactic than just sifting through trash, something unexpected happens...

Look for Star Wars #4, from writer Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz, with a cover by R.B. Silva, on Wednesday, March 18.

Marvel Star Wars #4 cover Marvel Star Wars #4 crawl Marvel Star Wars #4 page 1 Marvel Star Wars #4 page 2 Marvel Star Wars #4 page 3 Marvel Star Wars #4 page 4

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars comics Marvel

