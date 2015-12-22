ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

LuHan Becomes a Jedi in China's Star Wars: The Force Awakens Promo

December 22, 2015
December 22, 2015
StarWars.com Team

The popular singer stars in a new short -- along with some special guests!

One of China's biggest social-media stars is ready to take on the First Order.

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm today released a special promo made for the January 9 release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in China, in which singer LuHan is transported to a galaxy far, far away. Joined by BB-8 and R2-D2, he dons Jedi robes, ignites a lightsaber, and prepares to battle Kylo Ren. It's a dynamic spot, complete with dazzling visual effects by Industrial Light & Magic. Get a first look below, along with some powerful stills from the short.


    • In addition to the online release, the promo will also be aired on national TV programs, streamed on online video platforms, and screened as a pre-movie ad at cinemas across China during December. On December 1, LuHan was named the official China Ambassador for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, leading a campaign to introduce Star Wars to new audiences. The First Order doesn't stand a chance.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    LuHan

