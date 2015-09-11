Limited Edition Darth Vader PlayStation 4 Sweepstakes!

Enter for the chance to win a special console bundle strong with the dark side of the Force.

Last month at D23, Lucasfilm, Sony, EA, and Disney announced Limited Edition PS4 bundles inspired by Darth Vader, featuring a menacing render of the Sith Lord's iconic helmet on the console, and a controller that mirrors from his computerized chest panel. The console is bundled with either the Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition or Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition’s Rise Against the Empire Play Set and figures, both available later this fall.

We’ve teamed up with our friends at Sony and have one of each console bundle to give away to fans. Whether you prefer fighting Rebels versus Imperials in intense multiplayer ground battles in Star Wars Battlefront, or playing through the storyline of the original trilogy with your family with Rise Against the Empire -- on your new Vader-themed console -- we’ve got something for you. Entry details are as follows:



You may enter for the chance to win one of the following prizes: a Limited Edition Star Wars Battlefront PS4 Bundle or a Limited Edition Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition Star Wars PS4 Bundle.

To enter, just follow @StarWarsGames on Twitter and tweet at us what you are most looking forward to in either Star Wars Battlefront or Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition Star Wars -- with #VaderPS4Sweepstakes in your tweet. Entries without the official hashtag will not be considered. Only one tweet per account will be considered and multiple tweets do not count.

The sweepstakes is only available to US residents over the age of 18.

Winners will be drawn randomly from all tweets entered.

For official rules, see below.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to persons 18 years of age or older or the age of majority in their state of legal residence (whichever is older), who are, as of entry, legal residents of, and physically located within, the 50 United States or D.C. Sweepstakes begins September 11, 2015 at 12:01am PT and ends September 18, 2015 at 11:59pm PT. Limit one (1) entry per person. Entries will not be judged. Click here for official rules including full details on eligibility, entry requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations.