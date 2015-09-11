ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Limited Edition Darth Vader PlayStation 4 Sweepstakes!

September 11, 2015
September 11, 2015

Enter for the chance to win a special console bundle strong with the dark side of the Force.

Last month at D23, Lucasfilm, Sony, EA, and Disney announced Limited Edition PS4 bundles inspired by Darth Vader, featuring a menacing render of the Sith Lord's iconic helmet on the console, and a controller that mirrors from his computerized chest panel. The console is bundled with either the Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition or Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition’s Rise Against the Empire Play Set and figures, both available later this fall.

We’ve teamed up with our friends at Sony and have one of each console bundle to give away to fans. Whether you prefer fighting Rebels versus Imperials in intense multiplayer ground battles in Star Wars Battlefront, or playing through the storyline of the original trilogy with your family with Rise Against the Empire -- on your new Vader-themed console -- we’ve got something for you. Entry details are as follows:

  • You may enter for the chance to win one of the following prizes: a Limited Edition Star Wars Battlefront PS4 Bundle or a Limited Edition Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition Star Wars PS4 Bundle.
  • To enter, just follow @StarWarsGames on Twitter and tweet at us what you are most looking forward to in either Star Wars Battlefront or Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition Star Wars -- with #VaderPS4Sweepstakes in your tweet. Entries without the official hashtag will not be considered. Only one tweet per account will be considered and multiple tweets do not count.
  • The sweepstakes is only available to US residents over the age of 18.
  • Winners will be drawn randomly from all tweets entered.

For official rules, see below.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to persons 18 years of age or older or the age of majority in their state of legal residence (whichever is older), who are, as of entry, legal residents of, and physically located within, the 50 United States or D.C. Sweepstakes begins September 11, 2015 at 12:01am PT and ends September 18, 2015 at 11:59pm PT. Limit one (1) entry per person. Entries will not be judged. Click here for official rules including full details on eligibility, entry requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations.

  • HEADER

    of
    HEADER

    of


    • Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on the Limited Edition Darth Vader PlayStation 4 sweepstakes!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    playstation 4

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    SDCC 2023: Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Outlaws

    July 23, 2023

    July 23, 2023

    Jul 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved