For the Republic! LEGO Unveils Surprise 501st Legion Clone Troopers Set

April 2, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The long-requested set will feature an AT-RT Walker, BARC Speeder, minifigures, and more.

Get ready to blast some clankers, LEGO style.

In a most welcome surprise, The LEGO Group unveiled today the LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit -- a new set celebrating the elite soldiers of the Republic. Long requested by fans, the set will include:

  • The AT-RT Walker, with a new color scheme, posable legs, a stud shooter, attachment points for a blaster and electrobinoculars element
  • The BARC Speeder, featuring two stud shooters
  • Four LEGO minifigures: Three 501st Clone Troopers and a 501st Jet Trooper, plus two Battle Droid LEGO action figures.

A 285-piece set, the release promises to be an enjoyable build for LEGO masters and younglings alike. Look for the LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit to arrive August 2020, and get an early look below!

LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit

