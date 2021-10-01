LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is Here!

The hauntingly hilarious Halloween-themed special is now streaming, only on Disney+.

Prepare yourself for a jolting journey into Darth Vader’s castle…and frighteningly fun stories from the galaxy far, far away!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, the new Halloween-themed special from Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group, is now streaming on Disney+. Filled with chills and thrills, as well as trademark LEGO humor and Star Wars in-jokes, it’s a hilarious and hair-raising experience for all ages.

“With Halloween right around the corner, there's no better way to celebrate than by indulging in your inner dark side!” executive producer Josh Rimes tells StarWars.com. “LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales is a celebration of the galaxy's biggest, baddest villains through the whimsical, hilarious lens of the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. We can't wait for families around the world to experience this delightfully hair-raising new adventure.”

“From the very first LEGO Star Wars playsets that were released in 1999 with the prequels, the LEGO and Star Wars brands have clicked perfectly together ever since,” adds Jason Cosler of The LEGO Group and executive producer of LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. “The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm partnership has been strong with the Force for over 20 years, and the LEGO Star Wars brand and products continue to be some of the most popular in our portfolio for kids, families, and fans of all ages.”

After the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt. The crime boss has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales...if you’re not too afraid, that is!