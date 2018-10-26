ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars Debuts October 29

October 26, 2018
October 26, 2018

The new series of animated shorts and full-length episodes will feature icons from across the saga!

Fans of bricks and blasters, get ready: LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars, a new animated adventure series that spans all Star Wars eras, will debut Monday, October 29, on Disney XD YouTube and DisneyNOW. Comprised of eight shorts and four half-hour episodes, the series features LEGO versions of the latest heroes and villains of the Star Wars galaxy alongside iconic characters including Kylo Ren, R2-D2, Young Han, Chewie, Young Lando, BB-8, and General Leia. You can check out a special sneak peek and the official key art below!


LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars official key art featuring Han Solo, Kylo Ren, and more.

Look for the first five shorts to arrive daily the week of Monday, October 29, to Friday, November 2, culminating in a compilation special highlighting three additional shorts on Saturday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. EST/PST. Following the debut of the shorts, four half-hour episodes will premiere Saturdays from November 17 to December 8 (11:00 a.m., EST/PST) on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars is a production of Wil Film, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. Developed for television by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, Penguins of Madagascar), they join Jill Wilfert and Erik Wilstrup as executive producers (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures).

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

LEGO Star Wars LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebrates 100 Years of Disney with TikTok

    October 16, 2023

    October 16, 2023

    Oct 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Shawna Trpcic Remembered

    October 7, 2023

    October 7, 2023

    Oct 7

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Explore New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes This Summer

    July 13, 2023

    July 13, 2023

    Jul 13

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved