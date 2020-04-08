ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

LEGO Masters Feels the Force

April 8, 2020
Dan Brooks

Join BB-8, C-3PO, and R2-D2 in a special Star Wars-themed episode tonight!

Tonight, LEGO enthusiasts will go to the galaxy far, far away.

In a special Star Wars-themed episode of Fox's hit series LEGO Mastershost Will Arnett and guests BB-8, C-3PO, and R2-D2 will challenge the remaining contestants to build their own droids and replicate iconic scenes inspired by the Star Wars saga. Only the most impressive builds, to quote Darth Vader, will please the judges and move forward. It will be a must-watch for all LEGO (Jedi) Masters, and for Arnett, this episode is a meaningful one.

"Star Wars had such a huge impact on me early on," Arnett tells StarWars.com. "I remember the day I saw A New Hope in the theater in ‘77. I went back three more times. All these years later, to be able to be working with LEGO and then have C-3PO and R2-D2 next to me is like the fulfillment of a crazy lifelong dream. My sons were incredibly excited for this episode and it was just amazing to share it with them.”

Watch the episode this evening, Wednesday, April 8 (9:01-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Fox, and get a sneak peek in the gallery below!

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

LEGO Masters

