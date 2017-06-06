Rock and Roll Jedi: An Interview with Kasabian's Tom Meighan

The singer talks to StarWars.com about his first Star Wars memory, playing for Palpatine, and lots more.
British rock group Kasabian recently released new album For Crying Out Loud, which signaled the end of Ed Sheeran's galactic two-month reign at the top of the UK charts. StarWars.com spoke to frontman and Star Wars superfan Tom Meighan (second from left in the photo above) about his dreams of playing a gig on the Death Star, how he’d cover the cantina song, and injuring his toe on Kylo Ren’s lightsaber. Who said rock and roll is dead?
StarWars.com: Tom, how the devil are you?
Tom Meighan: I’m buzzing because Star Wars are calling me, man. I’ve been waiting for this call all my life!
StarWars.com: Well, it took you six albums to get here but you’ve finally made it!
Tom Meighan: I hope so! But I want to be in a film, get me in a film!
StarWars.com: Let’s see after another six albums…
Tom Meighan: You’ve got to! I mean, just a cameo or something.
StarWars.com: Look, don’t hang up or anything but you really are taking to the wrong guy here!
Tom Meighan: Alright, mate! [Laughs]