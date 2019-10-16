ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Aggressive Negotiations Unfold in Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- Allegiance #3 - Exclusive

October 16, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Tensions continue to rise during the Resistance mission to Mon Cala, while Finn and Poe Dameron run into troubles of their own.

Somebody has to save their skins.

The delicate balance of diplomatic negotiations on Mon Cala has been upended by a street brawl between Resistance fighters Rey, Rose Tico, and Chewbacca and the local Quarren. In Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- Allegiance #3, the latest installment in the new Marvel Star Wars miniseries written by Ethan Sacks and with art by Luke Ross, Mon Cala’s brutal history comes screaming into the present while General Leia Organa tries to save her friends and talk her way out of a deadly situation. Check out StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the issue, available October 23, below!

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- Allegiance #3

The cover of Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #3. A page from Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #3. A page from Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #3. A page from Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #3. A page from Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #3. A page from Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #3. A page from Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #3.Check out more on new comics and other Star Wars news on The Star Wars Show, which you can watch below!


