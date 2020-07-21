Start Your Own Jedi Temple Challenge with These DIY Padawan Bracers

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Punch It, Padawans!

Step 1: Begin by painting the cardboard tubes white on the outside and inside. Let dry.

Step 2: Next, cut two strips of white paper about 3 centimeters wide and 11 centimeters long (or the height of the cardboard tube).

Step 3: Cut 10 pieces of the gray paper, about 2.5 centimeters by 1 centimeter.

Step 4: Glue five gray pieces, evenly spaced, in the center of the white strips of paper. Let dry.

Step 5: Cut the painted cardboard tubes in half lengthwise.

Step 6: Glue the white strip of paper lengthwise in the middle of each tube. Let dry.

Step 7: With the 5/8-inch hole punch, or using a small coin as a template, cut out eight small circles from the silver scrapbook paper.

Step 8: Glue four silver circles on each back corner of the bracer. Let dry.

Step 9: With the paint sponge or with dry brushing, gently add weathering and “dirt” on the bracers with the black paint. Let the paint dry.

Step 10: Next, cut eight pieces of black string, each about 15 centimeters long. Glue each string on the corners on the underside of the bracers. Let dry.

Tip: If you know the wearer will be particularly active, cover the glued ends of the strings in more than one layer of school glue.

Step 11: Finally, cover the entire front side of the bracers with decoupage glue. Gently press down any edges of the white, gray, and silver paper so they are flat against the cardboard tube.

Once all of the glue is dry, your Jedi Temple Challenge bracers are complete! Slide them on your wrists and tie them securely with the strings.

Good luck on your adventures, Padawans, and may the Force be with you!

Watch Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge now on Star Wars Kids!

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

