ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Start Your Own Jedi Temple Challenge with These DIY Padawan Bracers

July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
Kelly Knox

You’ll need strength, knowledge, bravery…and glue.

Want to join in the fun of the Jedi Temple Challenge? Of course you do! Set up your own Strength Trials or the Trial of the Temple obstacle courses for the kids (or just say it’s for the kids) to spend a fun afternoon together. To complete the experience, you’ll need the same bracers all Padawans wear when competing in the trials.

A young Padawan swings across a chasm during The Strength Trials.Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers final

Here’s the how-to for making your own Jedi Temple Challenge bracers from items you probably already have at home.

What You’ll Need*

  • Two clean toilet paper roll tubes
  • White and black acrylic paint
  • White and gray cardstock or construction paper
  • Shiny silver paper
  • 5/8” hole punch or small coin
  • Black string
  • School glue
  • Decoupage glue
  • Scissors
  • Paint brush
  • Paint sponge

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Punch It, Padawans!

Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers step 1

Step 1: Begin by painting the cardboard tubes white on the outside and inside. Let dry.

Step 2: Next, cut two strips of white paper about 3 centimeters wide and 11 centimeters long (or the height of the cardboard tube).

Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers step 3

Step 3: Cut 10 pieces of the gray paper, about 2.5 centimeters by 1 centimeter.

Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers step 4

Step 4: Glue five gray pieces, evenly spaced, in the center of the white strips of paper. Let dry.

Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers step 5

Step 5: Cut the painted cardboard tubes in half lengthwise.

Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers step 6

Step 6: Glue the white strip of paper lengthwise in the middle of each tube. Let dry.

Step 7: With the 5/8-inch hole punch, or using a small coin as a template, cut out eight small circles from the silver scrapbook paper.

Step 8: Glue four silver circles on each back corner of the bracer. Let dry.

Step 9: With the paint sponge or with dry brushing, gently add weathering and “dirt” on the bracers with the black paint. Let the paint dry.

Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers step 10

Step 10: Next, cut eight pieces of black string, each about 15 centimeters long. Glue each string on the corners on the underside of the bracers. Let dry.

Tip: If you know the wearer will be particularly active, cover the glued ends of the strings in more than one layer of school glue.

Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers step 11

Step 11: Finally, cover the entire front side of the bracers with decoupage glue. Gently press down any edges of the white, gray, and silver paper so they are flat against the cardboard tube.

Jedi Temple Challenge Bracers final

Once all of the glue is dry, your Jedi Temple Challenge bracers are complete! Slide them on your wrists and tie them securely with the strings.

Good luck on your adventures, Padawans, and may the Force be with you!

Watch Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge now on Star Wars Kids! 

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsCrafts

star wars crafts Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

    November 14, 2022

    November 14, 2022

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

    July 1, 2022

    July 1, 2022

    Jul 1

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Bring Light and Life to Your Collection with This Starlight Beacon DIY Bookend

    June 14, 2022

    June 14, 2022

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"}

    Give This DIY Valentine’s Day Gamorrean Guard Bookmark to Someone Special

    January 24, 2022

    January 24, 2022

    Jan 24

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    Use the Force (of Magnetism) to Make This Star Wars: Visions Droid

    January 7, 2022

    January 7, 2022

    Jan 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved