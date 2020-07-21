Start Your Own Jedi Temple Challenge with These DIY Padawan Bracers

You’ll need strength, knowledge, bravery…and glue.
Want to join in the fun of the Jedi Temple Challenge? Of course you do! Set up your own Strength Trials or the Trial of the Temple obstacle courses for the kids (or just say it’s for the kids) to spend a fun afternoon together. To complete the experience, you’ll need the same bracers all Padawans wear when competing in the trials.
Here’s the how-to for making your own Jedi Temple Challenge bracers from items you probably already have at home.
What You’ll Need*