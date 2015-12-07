Jedi Master Designers: Highlights from 'Force 4 Fashion'

See photos from the special launch event, including the breathtaking outfits and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens stars in attendance!

Fashion met the Force last week, and it was reason to celebrate.

Force 4 Fashion -- a charitable initiative from Disney Consumer Products and Bloomingdale’s, in which top designers create Star Wars: The Force Awakens-themed looks for a good cause -- kicked off with a special, star-studded event. Cast members of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, designers, and influencers attended the launch, held December 2 at the Skylight Modern in New York, getting to see these stunning creations up close.

The outfits are now being auctioned off until December 18 by Bloomingdale’s on CharityBuzz.com, with the proceeds benefiting their holiday charity partner, Child Mind Institute, on behalf of Star Wars: Force For Change -- a charitable initiative that empowers people to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Check out some of the highlights, from attendees to garments, in the gallery below!