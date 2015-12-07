ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Jedi Master Designers: Highlights from 'Force 4 Fashion'

December 8, 2015
December 8, 2015
StarWars.com Team

See photos from the special launch event, including the breathtaking outfits and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens stars in attendance!

Fashion met the Force last week, and it was reason to celebrate.

Force 4 Fashion -- a charitable initiative from Disney Consumer Products and Bloomingdale’s, in which top designers create Star Wars: The Force Awakens-themed looks for a good cause -- kicked off with a special, star-studded event. Cast members of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, designers, and influencers attended the launch, held December 2 at the Skylight Modern in New York, getting to see these stunning creations up close.

The outfits are now being auctioned off until December 18 by Bloomingdale’s on CharityBuzz.com, with the proceeds benefiting their holiday charity partner, Child Mind Institute, on behalf of Star Wars: Force For Change -- a charitable initiative that empowers people to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Check out some of the highlights, from attendees to garments, in the gallery below!

  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Force 4 Fashion show floor of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Force 4 Fashion show floor of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Design by Giles of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Design by Giles of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Design by Parkers of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Design by Parkers of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Design by Rag and Bones of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Design by Rag and Bones of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Design by Rag and Bones of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Design by Rag and Bones of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Kay Jeweler's custom BB-8 on display of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Media Preview
    Kay Jeweler's custom BB-8 on display of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Arrivals
    Daisy Ridley (L) and John Boyega of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Arrivals
    Daisy Ridley (L) and John Boyega of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Arrivals
    Lupita Nyong'o of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Arrivals
    Lupita Nyong'o of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Arrivals
    Ashley Eckstein of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Arrivals
    Ashley Eckstein of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Inside
    Designers Ariel Ovadia (L) and Shimon Ovadia of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Inside
    Designers Ariel Ovadia (L) and Shimon Ovadia of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Inside
    Designers Laurieanne Gilner (L) and Derek Farrar of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Inside
    Designers Laurieanne Gilner (L) and Derek Farrar of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Inside
    Designer Todd Snyder of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Inside
    Designer Todd Snyder of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Arrivals
    Stacy London of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Arrivals
    Stacy London of
  • Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Inside
    Designer Timo Weiland of
    Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" - Inside
    Designer Timo Weiland of

    • Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Force 4 Fashion!

    Force 4 Fashion

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Join Jon Favreau On the Virtual Red Carpet to Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian

    October 29, 2020

    October 29, 2020

    Oct 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Test Your Knowledge of Star Wars Trivia at the El Capitan Theatre's Streaming Event

    September 22, 2020

    September 22, 2020

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Ahsoka Tano, Yoda, and More Icons Star on runDisney's 2020 Star Wars Medals - Exclusive

    December 5, 2019

    December 5, 2019

    Dec 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved