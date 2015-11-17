'Force 4 Fashion' Brings Designers and Star Wars Together for Charity

New initiative celebrates the characters of Star Wars: The Force Awakens!
The characters of Star Wars: The Force Awakens are set to meet the fashion world -- and all for a good cause.
In celebration of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Disney Consumer Products and Bloomingdale's are joining forces with an illustrious group of designers in a new fashion-meets-fundraising initiative, “Force 4 Fashion.” Taking inspiration from the film’s costume designer, Michael Kaplan, fashion favorites Cynthia Rowley, Diane von Furstenberg, Giles Deacon, Halston, Opening Ceremony, Ovadia & Sons, Parker, Rag & Bone, Timo Weiland, and Todd Snyder are each creating an outfit to be auctioned for charity that pays homage to characters from the new movie. Get a sneak peek in the gallery below!