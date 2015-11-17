'Force 4 Fashion' Brings Designers and Star Wars Together for Charity

“This collaboration celebrates the distinctive synergy between film and fashion in the run up to an exceptional moment in the history of pop culture. We’re excited to see how this incredible lineup of designers interpret Star Wars characters in unique ways, as well as to raise money for a great cause,” said Leslie Ferraro, co-chair, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media and President, Disney Consumer Products.

The designers’ looks will be revealed at a Force 4 Fashion launch event, presented by Kay Jewelers, in New York City on December 2 before going on display in Bloomingdale’s NYC flagship windows the following day. Outfits will then be auctioned off December 2-18 by Bloomingdale’s on CharityBuzz.com, with the proceeds benefiting their holiday charity partner, Child Mind Institute, on behalf of Star Wars: Force For Change -- a charitable initiative that empowers people to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Additionally, Michael Kaplan has designed three limited edition “little brown bag” reusable totes, only available for purchase at Bloomingdale’s during the holiday season starting just before Thanksgiving. The Star Wars-themed totes will be available in pop-up shops featuring various Star Wars inspired merchandise.

“Bloomingdale’s is thrilled to join forces with such a historic yet continually ground-breaking film,” said Anne Keating, Bloomingdale’s senior vice president of Public Relations, Special Events and Philanthropy. “We are excited to fuse fashion with pop culture to raise awareness and funds for our long standing partner, Child Mind Institute, which has been a pioneer for children’s mental health.”

In addition, Star Wars’ association with British fashion and design will also be celebrated by London-based designers Agi & Sam, Bobby Abley, Christopher Raeburn, J.W. Anderson, Nasir Mazhar, Peter Pilotto, Phoebe English, Preen, and Thomas Tait. These 10 designers have also created designs inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Their designs will be showcased at the “Star Wars: Fashion Finds The Force” presentation on November 26 in London, and be available to fans worldwide by online auction at www.starwarsfashion.london, with all proceeds donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Force 4 Fashion and follow the social conversation using the hashtag #Force4Fashion!

