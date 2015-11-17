ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

'Force 4 Fashion' Brings Designers and Star Wars Together for Charity

November 17, 2015
November 17, 2015

New initiative celebrates the characters of Star Wars: The Force Awakens!

The characters of Star Wars: The Force Awakens are set to meet the fashion world -- and all for a good cause.

In celebration of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Disney Consumer Products and Bloomingdale's are joining forces with an illustrious group of designers in a new fashion-meets-fundraising initiative, “Force 4 Fashion.” Taking inspiration from the film’s costume designer, Michael Kaplan, fashion favorites Cynthia Rowley, Diane von Furstenberg, Giles Deacon, Halston, Opening Ceremony, Ovadia & Sons, Parker, Rag & Bone, Timo Weiland, and Todd Snyder are each creating an outfit to be auctioned for charity that pays homage to characters from the new movie. Get a sneak peek in the gallery below!

  • Cynthia Rowley STAR WARS
    Cynthia Rowley of
    Cynthia Rowley STAR WARS
    Cynthia Rowley of
  • Giles Deacon
    Giles Deacon of
    Giles Deacon
    Giles Deacon of
  • HALSTON_F4F_SKETCH_20151113
    Halston of
    HALSTON_F4F_SKETCH_20151113
    Halston of
  • Ovadia_&amp;_Sons_Star_Wars_Sketch
    Ovadia & Sons of
    Ovadia_&amp;_Sons_Star_Wars_Sketch
    Ovadia & Sons of
  • Parker_Captain Phasma_Page_1
    Parker of
    Parker_Captain Phasma_Page_1
    Parker of
  • Rag&amp;Bone_Kylo
    Rag & Bone of
    Rag&amp;Bone_Kylo
    Rag & Bone of
  • Rag&amp;Bone_Rey
    Rag & Bone of
    Rag&amp;Bone_Rey
    Rag & Bone of
  • shearling parka 1_Todd Synder
    Todd Snyder of
    shearling parka 1_Todd Synder
    Todd Snyder of
  • star wars sketch orig DVF
    Diane von Furstenberg of
    star wars sketch orig DVF
    Diane von Furstenberg of
  • Stormtrooper_OC
    Opening Ceremony of
    Stormtrooper_OC
    Opening Ceremony of
  • TIMO WEILAND STAR WARS SKETCH
    Timo Weiland of
    TIMO WEILAND STAR WARS SKETCH
    Timo Weiland of

    • “This collaboration celebrates the distinctive synergy between film and fashion in the run up to an exceptional moment in the history of pop culture. We’re excited to see how this incredible lineup of designers interpret Star Wars characters in unique ways, as well as to raise money for a great cause,” said Leslie Ferraro, co-chair, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media and President, Disney Consumer Products.

    The designers’ looks will be revealed at a Force 4 Fashion launch event, presented by Kay Jewelers, in New York City on December 2 before going on display in Bloomingdale’s NYC flagship windows the following day. Outfits will then be auctioned off December 2-18 by Bloomingdale’s on CharityBuzz.com, with the proceeds benefiting their holiday charity partner, Child Mind Institute, on behalf of Star Wars: Force For Change -- a charitable initiative that empowers people to make a positive impact on the world around them.

    Additionally, Michael Kaplan has designed three limited edition “little brown bag” reusable totes, only available for purchase at Bloomingdale’s during the holiday season starting just before Thanksgiving. The Star Wars-themed totes will be available in pop-up shops featuring various Star Wars inspired merchandise.

    “Bloomingdale’s is thrilled to join forces with such a historic yet continually ground-breaking film,” said Anne Keating, Bloomingdale’s senior vice president of Public Relations, Special Events and Philanthropy.  “We are excited to fuse fashion with pop culture to raise awareness and funds for our long standing partner, Child Mind Institute, which has been a pioneer for children’s mental health.”

    In addition, Star Wars’ association with British fashion and design will also be celebrated by London-based designers Agi & Sam, Bobby Abley, Christopher Raeburn, J.W. Anderson, Nasir Mazhar, Peter Pilotto, Phoebe English, Preen, and Thomas Tait. These 10 designers have also created designs inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

    Their designs will be showcased at the “Star Wars: Fashion Finds The Force” presentation on November 26 in London, and be available to fans worldwide by online auction at www.starwarsfashion.london, with all proceeds donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Force 4 Fashion and follow the social conversation using the hashtag #Force4Fashion!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ForceForChange

    Force 4 Fashion

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Meet the Most Impressive Winners of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest

    February 11, 2021

    February 11, 2021

    Feb 11

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    SWCC 2019: Disney and Lucasfilm Team Up with FIRST to Inspire the Next Generation of Heroes and Innovators

    April 13, 2019

    April 13, 2019

    Apr 13

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Rag & Bone's Marcus Wainwright on Creating a Wardrobe for a Modern Jedi

    November 22, 2017

    November 22, 2017

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Gareth Edwards, Felicity Jones, and More Come Together for 'Force 4 Fashion' T-Shirts

    November 23, 2016

    November 23, 2016

    Nov 23

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D Collector's Edition Available Now - UPDATED

    November 16, 2016

    November 16, 2016

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What Is the Best Scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

    June 17, 2016

    June 17, 2016

    Jun 17

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Soundtrack Comes to Vinyl...with Holograms

    May 25, 2016

    May 25, 2016

    May 25

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The Force Awakens Character Are You?

    April 8, 2016

    April 8, 2016

    Apr 8

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved