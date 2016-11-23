ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

Gareth Edwards, Felicity Jones, and More Come Together for 'Force 4 Fashion' T-Shirts

November 23, 2016
November 23, 2016

Get the first details on a fashion-meets-fundraising initiative!

Director Gareth Edwards, stars of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and some of the most influential names across film, music, fashion and sports, have come together to support UNICEF Kid Power by creating a line of “Force 4 Fashion” T-shirts. The result of a joint initiative by Disney, Target, and Star Wars: Force for Change, the T-shirts follow a theme of rebellion, and will be available exclusively in the US at Target beginning November 27. Get a first look below!

    • The Force 4 Fashion line was designed with support from Riz Ahmed, June Ambrose, Steve Aoki, Camilla Belle, Gareth Edwards, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Olivia Munn, Kelly Slater, and Brittany Snow, who’ve all been active in supporting different causes through their careers. In addition to purchasing the special T-shirts, fans can join the rebellion by sharing their own inspiring stories and posting on social channels how they are a #ForceForChange on “Giving Tuesday,” November 29.

    Five dollars from the sale of each shirt will be donated to the US Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power. Through this unique initiative, kids can complete physical activities and interactive challenges to earn points -- which ultimately are used to provide life-saving packets of food for severely malnourished children around the world. The more kids move, the more points they earn, the more kids they help.

    To learn more about the Force 4 Fashion shirts, visit Target.com, and to learn more about being a #ForceForChange, visit ForceForChange.com.


