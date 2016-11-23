Gareth Edwards, Felicity Jones, and More Come Together for 'Force 4 Fashion' T-Shirts

The Force 4 Fashion line was designed with support from Riz Ahmed, June Ambrose, Steve Aoki, Camilla Belle, Gareth Edwards, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Olivia Munn, Kelly Slater, and Brittany Snow, who’ve all been active in supporting different causes through their careers. In addition to purchasing the special T-shirts, fans can join the rebellion by sharing their own inspiring stories and posting on social channels how they are a #ForceForChange on “Giving Tuesday,” November 29.

Five dollars from the sale of each shirt will be donated to the US Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power. Through this unique initiative, kids can complete physical activities and interactive challenges to earn points -- which ultimately are used to provide life-saving packets of food for severely malnourished children around the world. The more kids move, the more points they earn, the more kids they help.

To learn more about the Force 4 Fashion shirts, visit Target.com, and to learn more about being a #ForceForChange, visit ForceForChange.com.



StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ForceForChange