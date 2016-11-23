Gareth Edwards, Felicity Jones, and More Come Together for 'Force 4 Fashion' T-Shirts

Get the first details on a fashion-meets-fundraising initiative!
Director Gareth Edwards, stars of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and some of the most influential names across film, music, fashion and sports, have come together to support UNICEF Kid Power by creating a line of “Force 4 Fashion” T-shirts. The result of a joint initiative by Disney, Target, and Star Wars: Force for Change, the T-shirts follow a theme of rebellion, and will be available exclusively in the US at Target beginning November 27. Get a first look below!